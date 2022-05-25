The Young and the Restless' Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is a man who loves his family, despite all the complications that come with the Newman name. Morrow delved into Nick's complicated bonds, especially his once-tight ties to big sis Victoria (Amelia Heinle), with Soap Opera Digest.

Things with Nick and Vic haven't been as good as they usually are. The actor mused:

I love, love, love that this relationship means so much to them, but for the first time in a long time, they’re not inseparable. They had some issues that started with Victoria’s assault on Phyllis’s [Michelle Stafford] hotel, and now Victoria is essentially choosing Ashland [Robert Newman] and his desires over Nick. They’re in a new place than what they’re accustomed to but the thing that Nick always counted on is knowing that they have each other’s back, no matter what.

He added:

With all of the turmoil that the Newman family is, the touchstone has always been Nick and Victoria, and that no matter what, they’ll always be there for each other. Although they’re not getting along now like they usually do, they still care for each other. If there’s anybody that she would open up to, it would be Nick, but she’s not doing that, so it’s definitely a problem for the family.

Asked about the Newman heir's varied careers, Morrow wondered if Nick might end up back at Newman Enterprises...with Victoria. He said: