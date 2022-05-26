Skip to main content

Another World Alum Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Ray Liotta

Another World alum Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) has died at age 67, Deadline confirms. Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters.

Liotta became a familiar face on daytime TV by starring on AW as Joey Perrini from 1978 to 1981. After a decade's worth of primetime TV appearances on the likes of Our Family Honor and Casablanca, he broke into the movies in the late '80s with a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Something Wild, followed by lead roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas. From there, he starred in films like Operation Dumbo Drop, Hannibal, and Bee Movie.

Newark, New Jersey native Liotta earned a 2005 Emmy Award for his appearance on E.R. and received two SAG Award nods for the miniseries Texas Rising and TV film The Rat Pack, respectively. In recent years, Liotta starred in hits like Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and Hanna.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter with ex-wife Michelle Grace, 23-year-old Karsen.

Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco paid tribute on Twitter:

Seth Rogen, Liotta's co-star in 2009's Observe and Report, added:

His Dominick and Eugene co-star Jamie Lee Curtis chimed in:

