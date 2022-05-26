Steven Bergman Photography

Ever since Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) arrived in SoCal to see her daughter Paris (Diamond White), she hasn't hidden her disdain towards Forrester Creations' in-house counsel Carter Walton ((Lawrence Saint-Victor) on The Bold and the Beautiful. What's her deal? Soap Opera Digest spoke with Creech to get her thoughts as to why Grace pays Carter a truckload of dust. Said Creech:

I think Grace believes Carter is a good guy, but he’s making some bad choices.

Has she not met her other kid Zoe (Kiara Barnes)? Could the loathing be a pretext for any loving coming between Carter and Grace? According to Creech: