After 19 seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the final episode airs today. And that's a lot of celebrity appearances and unexpected laughs! Ellen DeGeneres looked back on some of the chatfest's most memorable guests and moments with People.

DeGeneres became well-known for her antics surprising celebrities. She said:

Taylor Swift was so easy to scare. All I had to do was rig the bathroom with three cameras, hide in the closet for an hour, wait for her to wander into the bathroom, then jump out and scream! Easy-peasy.

One fan-favorite episode came when English tots Sophia Grace and Rosie, who went viral for their cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," met the Young Money rapper on the show. DeGeneres told People of a snap featuring the kids and the artist:

In this photo I'm thinking, 'I hope they don't understand the lyrics.'

Another major moment came when DeGeneres challenged Michelle Obama to an on-air push-up contest. The comedian managed 20, while the First Lady won with 25. DeGeneres jested: