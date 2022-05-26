Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star William Lipton (Cameron) is delving into the drama resulting from his character's sex tape being leaked. He sat down with Soap Opera Digest to talk about how the ordeal has seen Cam mature.

Of course, viewers know it's Esme (Avery Pohl) who released the clip, but it's Trina (Tabyana Ali) who has been arrested and falsely accused. Of Ali, who joined the show after Sydney Mikayla's departure, Lipton said:

It was very sad to see Sydney go; she and I had become really good friends over the years that we worked together. But her reasons for leaving were very much valid, and my goodness, Tabyana stepped in and it was an automatic clicking with the teen scene. It’s been an honor to have her here and she’s been doing so great with all the craziness that’s been thrown on her. This story is not an easy one to just waltz into and she’s been phenomenal. It’s been amazing to work with her and her talent is clear to see to everyone. Especially with soaps, the pace can be very daunting, but she’s been handling it like a champ. She’s amazing!

How is Cam holding up? Lipton mused:

It really has been quite a bad hand that Cameron has been dealing with. The scripts are so consistent with how Cameron deals with the world around him; he’s been dealt this very poor hand, and yet the people he’s thinking about are his friends. Yes, it’s been tough, but his main thoughts that concern him are about his girlfriend. He sees the different treatment that Josslyn [Eden McCoy] is getting, which I’m so happy they touched on, the double standard about the intimate lives of men and women. And he’s also very concerned about Trina being arrested.

And Cameron has learned quite a bit about the world around him. The actor shared: