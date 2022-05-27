Skip to main content

Brad Schmidt to Temporarily Fill in as Brando Corbin on General Hospital

Actor Brad Schmidt is temporarily filling in the role of Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) on General HospitalSoap Opera Digest is reporting Schmidt will pitch hit for Wactor while he's out.

Schmidt is best known for his roles on Yellowstone, House of Lies, Combat Report, along with brief stints in daytime on Guiding Light and As the World Turns. No word on when Schmidt's first airdate is or how long he will in the role.

