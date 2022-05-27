The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Noah Tries to Shoot His Shot With Allie

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) teams up with a new partner to take Ashland (Robert Newman) down. Victor schemes to keep Ashland away from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Newman Enterprises. Watch for Victor and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to get in a sticky situation after making a risky move. Later, Victor puts Adam (Mark Grossman) in his place.

Jack/Phyllis: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Red plot to keep their children (Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier) in Genoa City. Look for Jack to make a move that leaves Phyllis stunned.

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) remember the past.

Noah: The prodigal Newman (Rory Gibson) shoots his shot with Allie (Kelsey Wang) and fails spectacularly. Noah won't give up on trying to win Allie over.

Kyle: The Abbott Playboy has a tough time with the vast choice he makes.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) butts heads with his cousin Nate (Sean Dominic).

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) is on high alert with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) regarding her overtures towards Nate. Watch for Elena to check Imani.

Summer Previews:

Billy/Lily/Devon/Amanda/Imani/Nate/Elena: The Chancellor-Winters merger has Jill (Jess Walton) coming back to Genoa City as the company throws a big launch party this summer. Devon must deal with not running things solo as his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) steps up to become a new leader in the company.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) has to deal with finding his place in the company. Bad news pops the idyllic bubble Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is in, while her sister causes chaos for Nate with the strong overtures she makes as Dr. Hastings is devoted to Elena.

Diane/Jack/Phyllis: The architect is still the scheming vixen she's always been. Diane is determined to ruin Jack and Phyllis' romance while keeping the façade she's changed. Will it work?

Kyle/Summer: The couple's marriage will undergo a test of endurance due to Diane's return. Diane's return causes Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis to team up to get her out of town. Kyle and Summer get tossed in the middle of the battle with their mothers. Meanwhile, Kyle is determined it keep Harrison out of the fray and will see him make a stunning move.

Abby/Chance/Sharon/Chelsea: Rey's death will still affect those in Genoa City. Sharon continues to mourn him and will have to face life without Rey. Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to deal with Rey's death and her feelings for him. Look for Chelsea's issues to cause a strain in her relationship with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Chance (Conner Floyd) focuses on doing well as a cop and making Rey proud of him as Abby (Melissa Ordway) wonders if this determination will cause him to neglect her and Dominic.

Adam/Sally: The scheming couple uses the cracks inside the Newman family to further their agenda. Watch for Victor to be proud of Adam's tenacity and not want his son to use Victoria to get to the top. Will Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) become Genoa City's new power couple?

Ashland/Victoria/Newmans: Locke may just be winning Victoria over. The Newmans keep pushing for Ashland to stay out of Victoria's life, but the family gets blindsided when she threatens to end things with her family and rekindle things with Ashland.

Look for Nick and Nikki to try to support Victoria in order not to alienate her, while Victor works behind the scenes to make sure Ashland is a distant memory for his daughter. Victor realizes he has an ace up his sleeve by getting rid of Ashland and needs Michael's (Christian LeBlanc) assistance. Victor's plan will have viewers reacquainted with the devious Michael Baldwin from the past, which troubles Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Noah/Allie: These two will become closer as Allie gets to know the family business Jabot and more about the Abbotts.

Tessa/Mariah: Look for things to turn sour for the lovebirds (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) when they have an obstacle to overcome.