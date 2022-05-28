The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Li (Naomi Matsuda) continues to hide a comatose Finn (Tanner Novlan) from everyone.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes between a battling Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) continue to playfully flirt.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) admits he still loves Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Ridge forces Brooke’s hand.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) offers Brooke his support in her hour of need.

Li heads to the prison to go IN on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Ridge will clearly be thrilled when Bill (Don Diamont) counsels him on his relationships.

Brooke tries to seduce Ridge.

Taylor and Ridge continue to grow closer.

Carter frets that Paris (Diamond White) will tell Eric about his continuing feelings for Quinn.

Carter decides to move on from Quinn even though he still loves her.

Donna and Eric reminisce.

Eric tries to juggle his affair whilst keeping the peace in his marriage.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forges a path forward.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Returns and Learns Sheila Killed Finn

Down the road…

Steffy heads overseas with Kelly and Hayes.

Eric’s heart monitoring ring could expose his affair with Donna.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) go through something that changes them as a couple.

Ridge finally makes a decision about who he wants to be with.

Sheila is released from prison…with a mission.

Deacon finds love…but it’s not with who you think.

Jack (Ted King) returns and mixes it up with Li.

Carter and Paris throw caution to the wind and decide to get married.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) finds a love that matures him.

Quinn’s feelings for Carter don’t disappear.

Bill interacts and impacts someone outside his usual circle.

Zende’s (Delon de Metz) feelings for Paris don’t disappear.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!