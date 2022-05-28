Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey is at Mickey's grave when she remembers forgiving Xander (Paul Telfer), leading to a steamy reunion.

Abigail (Marci Miller) teases Chad (Billy Flynn) with the news that their family may be expanding.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: EJ Makes a Move on Belle

Belle (Martha Madison) feels the heat when she's with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but Shawn (Brandon Beemer) feels a bit chilly wondering if divorce is in their future.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!