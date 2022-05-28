Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Sarah's Memories Lead Her Back to Xander

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022
Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey is at Mickey's grave when she remembers forgiving Xander (Paul Telfer), leading to a steamy reunion.

Abigail (Marci Miller) teases Chad (Billy Flynn) with the news that their family may be expanding.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: EJ Makes a Move on Belle

Belle (Martha Madison) feels the heat when she's with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but Shawn (Brandon Beemer) feels a bit chilly wondering if divorce is in their future.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days_spoilers_5_27_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Samantha Gene Returns Just as Belle and EJ Catch Fire

By Joshua Baldwin11 hours agoComment
Jake DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: As Jake and Ava Heat Up, Gabi Turns Her Attention to Li Shin

By Joshua BaldwinApr 29, 2022Comment
Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Leo Pushes Craig to Challenge Kayla For Chief of Staff

By Joshua BaldwinMar 11, 2022Comment
Kayla Brady, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: The Hospital Brass Order Kayla to Fire Marlena

By Joshua BaldwinMar 18, 2022Comment