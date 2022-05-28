Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022

Alison Sweeney

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Sonny (Zach Tinker) heads to the hospital to get checked out.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) plots her course forward.

Belle (Martha Madison) wants to make her separation from Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) official.

Sonny gives Leo (Greg Rikaart) a stern warning.

Someone unexpected sees Belle and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) locking lips.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) places a phone call that causes drama.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Gabi (Camila Banus) have an awkward encounter at DiMera Enterprises.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) has a proposition for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is an unexpected cheerleader for Belle and EJ.

Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) psychic abilities are triggered.

Abigail (Marci Miller) chats with Chad about adding to their brood.

Will (Chandler Massey) pushes Sonny to press charges against Leo.

Shawn Douglas blames EJ for his split with Belle.

Jan Spears reaches out to Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Xander (Paul Telfer) takes Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to Mickey’s grave.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) asks Rafe (Galen Gering) to be godfather to the wee baby Bo.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have a family dinner with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena.

When Sarah realizes Xander has been visiting Mickey’s grave, some of her memories come flooding back.

Down the road…

A murder shakes Salem to the core with a massive list of suspects.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) returns with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and they get engaged.

Gwen is incarcerated.

Lani (Sal Stowers) has visions of TR (William Christian) dancing in her head.

Samantha Gene continues to believe that EJ had her kidnapped.

Hope sends Ciara and Ben a potentially life-changing gift.

Sarah and Xander reunite as a couple, but the impact of the drugs continues in a very different manner.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) makes bail and Abe (James Reynolds) proposes marriage.

The Allie/Chanel (Raven Bowens)/Johnny (Carson Boatman) triangle catches fire.

Rafe and Nicole begin planning their wedding.

Roman (Josh Taylor) pushes Eric to tell Nicole he still loves her.

Belle and EJ heat up just as Samantha Gene returns.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!