General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) come together over their concern for Michael (Chad Duell).

Taggert (Réal Andrews) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have an awkward moment with Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Rory (Michael Blake Kruse).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) have a tense exchange.

Esme (Avery Pohl) uses an opportunity to seduce Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) interrupts a bonding moment between Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), Ned (Wally Kurth), and Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) urges Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to put someone behind bars.

Chet (Chris Van Etten) exits Port Charles.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Michael put their heads together about the future of ELQ.

Britt gets drunk and things go left at the Society Setups event.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) fills Carly in on a monumental decision.

Sonny is concerned when he can’t locate Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) thinks about his next move with Esme.

Drew butts his nose into the visitation verdict.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Ava (Maura West) have a productive sit down.

Carly reads the results of the DNA test.

Sonny learns some interesting information.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Willow have a gripe session.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tries to make sense about what she learns about Dante.

Ned consults Austin (Roger Howarth).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) wants a sit down with Cameron (William Lipton).

Carly decides to hide the truth from Nina and Willow.

Down the road…

Sonny finds himself challenged on the mob front.

Esme comes between Nikolas and Ava.

Willow and Michael have exciting news.

Terry (Cassandra James) continues to hope for love despite her relationship with Chet hitting the skids.

Cassadine foolishness interferes in Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) quest for power.

Valentin interferes in Anna (Finola Hughes) and Laura’s investigation into Luke’s death.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) carve a path forward in both their personal and professional lives.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) continue to tussle.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) does not realize how impactful the secret he holds is.

Carly finds that her decision to keep quiet has far-reaching consequences.

Sasha begins to lose her tenuous grip with stability.

Ned is tempted to team up with Valentin.

There is more to Marshall’s (Robert Gossett) story than meets the eye.

Dante’s past causes problems in his relationship with Sam.

Portia has a secret, but will she keep it?

Carly helps Michael and Drew with ELQ.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) works overtime to exonerate Trina.

Sonny is torn between Nina and his family.

Austin’s past causes Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to question their relationship.

Nina’s status in Port Charles is on the upswing.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) thinks she has answers to her strange behavior, but Finn (Michael Easton) and Laura are not so certain.

Brook Lynn and Chase FINALLY give in to their feelings.

Spencer works overtime to unmask Esme’s villainous nature.

Britt and a new man become entangled.

Cameron continues to keep secrets from Josslyn.

