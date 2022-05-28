Greg Vaughan, Diedre Hall, Lucas Adams

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of May 16-20, 2022. The weekly numbers were, once again, less than stellar. The silver lining, like last week, is the year to year growth experienced it total viewers across the board. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right demonstrated some growth for the week in the key demo of Women 25-54. The CBS staple was one of three daytime shows to demonstrate weekly growth, gaining an average of 239,000 total viewers across both half-hours. In addition, TPIR was up a healthy 286,000 total viewers year to year. Let’s Make A Deal had more modest success this week by holding steady across all key demos and gaining 3,000 total viewers. Year to Year, LMAD is up a respectable 130,000 total viewers.

On the talk show front, only GMA3: What You Need to Know and The View held steady across key demos. All daytime talk shows were down for the week in total viewers. The news looks up a bit in the year to year numbers. The Talk was up a very healthy 263,000 total viewers year to year, while GMA3 posted year to year gains of 126,000 total viewers.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives (1.757 million/1.2) gained 11,000 total viewers for the week (a gain of 76,000 total viewers over the past three weeks). DAYS was the only drama series to post weekly gains in total viewers (and one of only three daytime broadcast series to gain weekly viewers) as Bo (Peter Reckell) made his much awaited return, paying Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) a heavenly visit, while also resurrecting Tripp (Lucas Adams) in front of his best friend Steve (Stephen Nichols). The NBC series held steady across all key demos, tying General Hospital amongst women 18-49. In year to year numbers, DAYS gained 144,000 total viewers from the same week last year.

The Young and the Restless (3.503 million/2.4) dropped 22,000 total viewers for the week, but held steady in all key demos as Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tied the knot, and Diane (Susan Walters) warned Jack (Peter Bergman) to consider whether or not his newly consummated relationship is merely Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) marking her territory. In better news for Y&R, the CBS series gained a more than respectable 286,000 total viewers from this week last year.

GH (2.244 million/1.5) dropped 24,000 total viewers for the week, and dropped a minimal amount amongst Women 18-49 as Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) life continued to spiral into strangeness, and Ned (Wally Kurth) found himself in the middle of a battle for control of ELQ. In better news for GH, the ABC series was up 145,000 total viewers from this week last year.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.181 million/2.1) dropped 139,000 total viewers for the week, but held steady in all key demos. B&B tied Y&R in both Women 18-49 and 25-54. Stories this week featured Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) confrontation with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in prison, and Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) deciding to keep Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) involvement with Sheila a secret. In MUCH better news for B&B, the CBS series remains up a grin-inducing 529,000 total viewers from this week last year.