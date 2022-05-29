Dynasty's Bo Hopkins Dead at 84

Bo Hopkins

Bo Hopkins, 84, died in Van Nuys of a heart attack on May 28. Hopkins starred in many movies and TV series, but soap fans will recognize him from the original Dynasty series. Hopkins played Matthew Blaisdel from 1981-1987 on the popular ABC nighttime sudser.

A native of Greenville, SC, Hopkins enjoyed a career that spanned over 50 years. He appeared in well-known movies such as, Midnight Express, American Graffiti, The Day of the Locust, and The Wild Bunch.

He also costarred on several top-rated TV series, such as Ironside, Hawaii Five-O, Murder She Wrote, Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, and Matlock. Hopkins most recently appeared in the 2020 streaming series, Hillbilly Elegy.

Hopkins is survived by a wife and a two children.