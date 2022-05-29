Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Carter Finds Himself in a Jam When He Confronts His Feelings For Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is torn between what he wants and what he thinks he needs. For some reason, he's insistent he should be with Paris (Diamond White) when he still has deep feelings for Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Quinn questions his feelings, but advises him that she can't be involved with him.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

