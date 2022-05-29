The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022

Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is torn between what he wants and what he thinks he needs. For some reason, he's insistent he should be with Paris (Diamond White) when he still has deep feelings for Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Quinn questions his feelings, but advises him that she can't be involved with him.

