The Young and the Restless Promo: Imani Targets Nate For Lusty Romance

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 2, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) knows who she wants and is determined to get him. Despite the fact that Nate (Sean Dominic) is committed to Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Imani moves in on her target by inviting him for a brainstorming power shower.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Nikki Goads Diane Into a Soapy Slapfest!

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) warns Imani to keep away from Nate, but she's not deterred. Nate decides he has to be upfront with Elena...but what does he need to be upfront about?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

