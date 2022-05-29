The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 30-June 2, 2022

Leigh-Ann Rose

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) knows who she wants and is determined to get him. Despite the fact that Nate (Sean Dominic) is committed to Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Imani moves in on her target by inviting him for a brainstorming power shower.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) warns Imani to keep away from Nate, but she's not deterred. Nate decides he has to be upfront with Elena...but what does he need to be upfront about?

