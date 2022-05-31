Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Li's secret lair: Li expresses her rage at Sheila for shooting Finn.

Malibu: Steffy feels very alone, but Ridge and Taylor tell her she's not. Steffy says it doesn't feel right for her to leave town. Taylor thinks her kids would benefit from being alone with them to reconnect the family.

Steffy talks about her loss and how much she wants Sheila to suffer. Taylor tells her not to beat herself up and feel guilty. Steffy doesn't want to leave Finn behind, but starts to believe her parents may be right.

Donna and Eric's love nest: Donna evades Eric's question about Quinn and wants to know what he wants. Eric wants to keep seeing her and she's thrilled. He says he never lost his connection to her and she makes him very happy. Unfortunately, Eric has to go and Donna says she doesn't have any expectations.

Forrester design room: Quinn tells Carter not to get involved with Paris if he doesn't love her. She certainly doesn't need him to worry about keeping Paris out of her marriage. Carter claims he was holding back with Paris because he didn't want to do the same thing to Zende as he did to Eric.

Carter says he still feels guilty about Eric and wants to protect him from Paris' inquest. Quinn won't let that come between her and Eric. Carter gets frustrated and tells Quinn how badly he wants to be a husband and have a family. He's tired of watching people move forward with their lives after getting them married.

Quinn tells him she won't accept him moving on with Paris unless he can look her in the eye and say he loves her with all the passion he has inside of him. Carter says they both know the answer to that...as a tear rolls down his cheek.

