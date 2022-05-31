Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester CEO office: Thomas apologizes for keeping Sheila's secret. Steffy and Ridge agree he shouldn't have done it, but Steffy says she doesn't hold him responsible for what happened in the alley.

Steffy tries to focus on work and starts rambling, but breaks down. Ridge tells her to take care of herself and Thomas says she's not alone. Taylor comes in and admits Ridge contacted her.

Steffy starts to get angry about her loss, but Taylor says she's going through a process that will take time. Taylor suggests that Steffy take the kids and head out of town for a short time. She explains Steffy needs time and space to process what happened to give her a different perspective, but Steffy's not so sure.

Forrester design office: Carter interrupts Quinn to talk about Eric. Quinn tells him things between them are fine. Carter says he's worried about Paris making an issue. Quinn says she's devoted to Eric and there's nothing for Paris to worry herself about. Carter thinks Paris' perceptions can derail Quinn's efforts to rebuild her trust with Eric.

Quinn asks Carter if he wants to be in a relationship with Paris. Carter says he should because she's available. Quinn doesn't think it's the best approach, but he wants a relationship to build with someone. He doesn't know what he's waiting for as he can have what he wants with Paris. It will also put an end to Paris' inquiries about his feelings for Quinn.

Donna's love lair: Eric's getting dressed...again. He admits there's no place on Earth he'd rather be. Donna tells him not to feel guilty about being happy. Eric says he feels guilty about lying. Donna knows he still loves Quinn and doesn't really want to talk about it. Eric assures her she helps him every day. Eric questions if Donna is okay with their affair, but she tells him she loves him and doesn't think it's wrong. Donna wants to know if Eric wants to end it.

Finn's mystery room: Li tells Finn his story will continue and encourages him hang in there.

