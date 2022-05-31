General Hospital Promo: Love Conquers All
This week on General Hospital, love conquers all in Port Charles, or does it?
At the Metro Court pool, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) makes an announcement to the all the attendees.
Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tells Ava (Maura West) she needs to know something over on Spoon Island.
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Over at Charlie's, Phyllis (Joyce Guy) asks Sonny (Maurice Benard) if he would do it all over again and if he would change anything
Watch the promo below!