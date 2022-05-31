Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Love Conquers All

Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, love conquers all in Port Charles, or does it?

At the Metro Court pool, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) makes an announcement to the all the attendees.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tells Ava (Maura West) she needs to know something over on Spoon Island.

Over at Charlie's, Phyllis (Joyce Guy) asks Sonny (Maurice Benard) if he would do it all over again and if he would change anything

Watch the promo below!

