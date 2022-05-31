Naomi Matsuda is in protective mode as The Bold and the Beautiful's Li, who is currently keeping her presumed-dead son Finn (Tanner Novlan) secretly alive. Matsuda spoke about Li's decision to save Finn in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

The Daytime Emmy nominee explained Li's motivations, saying:

She is going to do everything in her power to keep him alive. She feels this happened to her son because of the Forresters. In her mind, this is their fault. It never would have happened if he didn't marry into this family. Li knows Finn was a great doctor before he crossed paths with Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood], and that is a big factor. In her mind, this would have never happened if he was not part of the Forrester family. Mama bear is definitely coming out. Li is not trusting anybody at this point.

And when Li learns that Finn's birth mom, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), shot the hunky doc, things will escalate further. Matsuda mused:

At this point, she is completely outraged. This is Li's baby, and she cannot understand how a mother could do that to her child. It is unspeakable. It is unthinkable. Li is in the mode of, 'I need to protect my child and get him out of here.'

More plot twists are coming. Matsuda teased: