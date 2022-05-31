Skip to main content

The View Heads to The Bahamas to Commemorate 25th Anniversary

The View

The ladies of The View are heading south this June: 1,100.15 miles south, to be exact. In honor of the talk show's 25 years on air, the show will be taping for a week from The Bahamas! Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement on Monday's episode and explained that, to celebrate 25 years of being on television, they will broadcast and get a little bit of R&R the week of June 27 in Nassau, Bahamas. Goldberg explained:

This show has been on the air for 25 seasons and we are long, long, long overdue for a vacation. So The View is heading to the Bahamas!

The show will be filmed at Baha Mar Resorts (which is sponsoring the show) and will have musical performances, guests, and the show's legendary hot topics. 

Watch the announcement below!

In The Bahamas for that week? If so, check out how you can get tickets here: http://bit.ly/37J06DP

