WATCH: B&B's John McCook Reflects on Eric's Decision Making on The Talk (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook (Eric Forrester) appeared on The Talk on May 27. The actor dished his own excitement at his recent Daytime Emmy nomination and his character's latest affair.

McCook reflected of his Emmy-nominated storyline:

This was very controversial when we started it, and a lot of people didn’t like it, and a lot of people did. And so it was rich and full and for me to have to figure out how to play this 'cause it's not what I would do, what the character did, but it worked out well. Very dramatic stuff, wonderful to play. And that made it really fun, you know?

He told Sheryl Underwood of the Forrester family patriarch:

He made a decision that I did not agree with. I said, 'I'm not sure I want to play this'; that goes through my mind and then it's...I'll play it, as long as I know my friend Eric Forrester, the character...as long as I know that I know he's going to realize it was wrong and he can explain why he felt he wanted to do it, then I can come around and okay, I can play this, because I know I'm going to come out the other end of it with some dignity, at least for him.

McCook added:

You know, Eric is...he's my friend for 35 years, and he makes choices with which I don't agree, but that's him, and I always wish him well.

