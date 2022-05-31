Allison Lanier

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chancellor Park: Phyllis surprises Jack with a picnic and explains how she's marketing picnics provided by the hotel. Phyllis gets pushy with Jack about Jabot buying Marchetti, but he advises her it has to make business sense.

GCAC: Kyle and Summer pop in on Diane. They reveal there's a chance they may move back to Genoa City, but can't talk too much about it yet. They make small talk about work and moving. Summer rejects Victor's call, but decide it's time to leave.

Society: Victor tells Michael he wants to bury Ashland with legal issues, but warns him not to make anything public. Adam comes in and asks when Victoria's coming back. Adam questions why Michael and Victor are still trying to chase Ashland out of town. He realizes Michael has an ax to grind. Michael accuses him of wanting Victoria sidelined so he can be CEO of Newman.

Summer joins Victor and tells him she and Kyle considering a move home. Victor tells Summer they need to protect Harrison from Ashland. He wants Kyle to aim for sole custody. Summer questions what escalating a situation would accomplish. Victor thinks it will drive Ashland out of town. Summer admits she's ready to go to bat for Harrison and promises to talk to Kyle.

Crimson Lights: Ashland is talking to a lawyer about his agreement with Kyle. After she leaves, Sharon rejects Ashland's attempts at expressing his sympathies. She's grateful for his donation to New Hope, but is angry that he thinks it will absolve him for deceiving people about having cancer. Ashland tells her he deeply regrets what he did. Sharon explains her story and can't conceive of how he put people he loved through that hell.

Noah admits to Sharon he's feeling restless, but promises to stay in Genoa City. Allie comes in and Noah attempts a joke, but she doesn't get it. Noah delivers her drink and they talk about Billy's podcast and how good it is (!!!). Noah tells her about Ashland.

Ashland approaches Sharon and tries to offer sympathy again, but she blows him off, just as Diane walks in.

Back at the park: Diane chases Ashland down and brings him an iced tea. They run into Phyllis and Jack. Phyllis starts in on the insults and Diane says she's thrilled the kiddies may return home. Jack says that's not public information and Phyllis wonders how she found out. Phyllis is none too happy that it came from Summer.

Ashland says he took Jack's advice and sought legal help for his agreement with Harrison. Jack warns him that his association with Diane may work against him.

Ashland and Diane commiserate about the venom that people feel toward them. They agree to share their dirty laundry. After the reveal, they both agree they're in a rare judgement-free zone. Diane tells Ashland up front that she can't plead his case about Harrison and he understands.

The Grand Phoenix: Phyllis can't stop whining about Diane and Jack tries to shift her focus. Phyllis hopes Ashland will be Diane's undoing.

Back at Society: Summer tells Kyle about her chat with Victor. They agree that Ashland's influence over Harrison can be damaging to him. Summer says it will be harder the older he gets and they need to stop him now.

