Booked and Busy: Y&R Grad Jason Canela to Star in Horror-Thriller Stay Safe

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless grad Jason Canela (ex-Arturo Rosales) is heading to the big screen, appearing in the horror-thriller Stay Safe, focusing on life in a pandemic hotzone. As the World Turns' Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will lend her vocal talents to HBO Max's Gremlins prequel, while General Hospital grad Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is headlining a sci-fi-thriller project.

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will voice Fong Wing in HBO Max's animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King (Jack) appears on Peacock's Angelyne as Mitch

(Jack) appears on Peacock's Angelyne as Mitch Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) EPs the Blumhouse horror film They/Them, debuting on Peacock August 5

General Hospital

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) stars in the sci-fi-thriller Project Skyquake, in which a journalist and her BFF investigate strange, trumpeting sounds heard across the world

Guiding Light

Paul Wesley (ex-Max) headlines the thriller History of Evil opposite Jackie Cruz ; it was pre-bought by Shudder

(ex-Max) headlines the thriller History of Evil opposite ; it was pre-bought by Shudder Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) will perform a June 24 solo concert called "Born to Entertain" at the Holmdel Theatre Company's in Holmdel, N.J., as part of the "Broadway at the Barn" series

(ex-Marah) will perform a June 24 solo concert called "Born to Entertain" at the Holmdel Theatre Company's in Holmdel, N.J., as part of the "Broadway at the Barn" series Kevin Bacon (ex-T.J.) stars in the Blumhouse horror film They/Them, debuting on Peacock August 5

One Life to Live

Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will produce the feature documentary The Cave of Adullam, premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13

The Young and the Restless