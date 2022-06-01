Skip to main content

General Hospital's Cassandra James on Representation: "My Experience Has Been Pretty Lonely"

Cassandra James, General Hospital

In May, which was Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Cassandra James (Terry, General Hospital) participated in a discussion about AAPI representation in news and media. The Dotdash Meredith panel came in the wake of anti-AAPI racism and hate crimes against Asian-Americans increasing nationwide since the start of the COVID pandemic.

According to People, James shared:

My experience has been pretty lonely and pretty isolated. Absolutely, I do echo what everyone has said, that representation is really, really shifting, but I'm still very used to being the only Asian in the room.

She added:

I'm certainly the only trans Asian in the room, almost all the time. And I just feel a sense of responsibility and I just want to bring my authentic humanity to what I do. I think sometimes when our identities are politicized, for me as an artist, as an actor, it can be kind of daunting and it's hard to navigate at times.

James appeared on the panel, moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Clarissa Cruz, alongside writers Devi S. Laskar, Katie Zhao, and Joon Lee and NextShark founder/CEO Benny Luo.

