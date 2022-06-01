Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know Head to UK For Queen's Jubilee

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, ABC News is heading across the pond. Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will broadcast live from London and Windsor for The Royal Jubilee: 70 Years on the Throne, the network announced in a press release.

Amy Robach will head up reporting for ABC News, which has partnered with BBC Studios to bring exclusive coverage to America. Live reports from England will come from GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes, GMA weekend anchor Eva Pilgrim, senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, foreign correspondent James Longman, and correspondents Maggie Rulli, Lama Hasan, and Will Ganss.

ABC will broadcast a special edition of GMA tomorrow, June 2, to kick off the Jubilee coverage. Pilgrim will head up two special GMA editions on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Robach and Holmes, plus chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will anchor special editions of GMA on June 2 and Friday, June 3.

World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will also broadcast coverage.