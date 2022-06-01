Steven Bergman Photography

Fans watching today's General Hospital can be forgiven if they did a double take. Soap Opera Digest is reporting that the role of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is being temporarily played by Robert Adamson (ex-Noah Newman, The Young and the Restless).

The site stated that Adamson will be subbing in for Duell for "several episodes." Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) shared his thoughts on Adamson, stating: