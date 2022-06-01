YouTube

The Young and the Restless' Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) isn't returning to a felicitous domestic situation in Genoa City. For one, he's still dealing with the fallout from his mother Diane's (Susan Walters) return from the dead; for another, he feels the need to protect his son Harrison from the tot's onetime dad Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). Mealor spoke about just how far Kyle might go to keep his family safe in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Kyle isn't keen on the Locke Ness Monster. Mealor mused of Ashland faking cancer:

That’s just awful. It’s definitely the final straw for Kyle. I mean, how do you explain to a 4-year-old boy that Daddy Ashland isn’t dying, after all? Now Kyle doesn’t trust Ashland. I think living in Italy has matured Kyle, so he’s this papa bear.

The Abbott heir's grandfather-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), suggests that Kyle take out a restraining order against Ashland. Kyle tells the Mustache he'll ponder it, but his wife Summer (Allison Lanier) takes the initiative instead. Kyle's bride meets with her grandpa and wants to proceed, which makes Victor wonder whether Ashland will even bother to stick around town. That possibility makes Kyle think again.

Mealor explained:

That gives Kyle pause. Now it sounds like Victor wants to use Harrison as a pawn in his determination to get Ashland out of town, which makes Kyle hesitant to move forward. Kyle points out that he's not doing this for revenge, it's because he wants to do what's best for Harrison.

Victor is gung-ho on the restraining order, but Kyle isn't up for it anymore...at least for now. Mealor added: