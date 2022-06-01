WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Controversy on Red Table Talk (VIDEO)

In a new episode of the Emmy-winning Red Table Talk, executive producer and host Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the events surrounding her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. On the Facebook Watch show, Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, educated viewers on alopecia and the devastating effect it can have on people's lives.

Pinkett Smith shared:

This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.

Now about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heel, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s to keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.

At the Academy Awards, Rock quipped:

Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.

The 1997 film G.I. Jane featured a heroine, played by Demi Moore, who shaves her head. However, Pinkett Smith openly suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that often involves hair loss. Will Smith then proceeded to take to the stage, yelling at Rock to "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" before smacking the comedian.

