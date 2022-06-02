Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Grieving is Easier in Europe: Steffy walks downstairs with her packed bags. Taylor wonders if she’s having second thoughts about going to Europe. Steffy really needs to escape everything for a while so she can heal. Ridge walks in and tells Steffy that everything is going to be alright.

Steffy worries that Liam will be upset about Kelly going with her to Europe. Ridge and Taylor hate that she is leaving, but know it is for the best for now. Liam enters and learns she is heading to Europe.

Really Thomas? Liam and Hope are talking about their once-central focus - how their family manages while he supports Steffy. Just then, Steffy calls asking him to come over. He tells her he’ll be over right away.

As Liam leaves, Thomas enters returning some of Douglas’ things. Hope tells him that Liam has gone to see Steffy and Thomas isn’t surprised. He appreciates Liam supporting Steffy, but...Thomas tells Hope that Steffy's leaving. He reminds Hope how great she is and how both he and Douglas love her.

Pickle Ball: Ridge and Taylor head to Eric’s house where they discuss his father’s new found love of pickle ball. They get flirty while thinking about their families’ current circumstances.

Twitchy Recovery: Finn remains comatose with Li at his side. She thinks he must be so scared, but she’s there for him, as he hopefully begins to recover - she saw his eyes twitch the other day. She wants so badly for him to get better and return to being Hayes’ daddy.

As Steffy cries on Liam’s shoulder, Finn’s fingers twitch!

Random Thoughts:

-The scenes where Ridge and Taylor say goodbye to Steffy were quite touching.

-What is Thomas doing?

-Thomas is annoying. He criticizes Liam for supporting Steffy while he’s had a direct hand in two of her most life shattering tragedies.

-Ridge telling Taylor about pickle ball was funny.

-The twitchy fingers is such a classic soap trope.

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.