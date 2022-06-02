Martha Madison

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD: Ciara stops by with Bo and asks Rafe to be his godfather. Ciara fills him in on Eric's latest status. Rafe tells her about his engagement.

Belle informs a surprised Shawn she wants a legal separation. Belle's not interested in raising Jan's baby when she's in prison. Shawn points out the baby's his too, but Belle knows Jan will always be involved. Belle admits she can't go on this way. He wonders if EJ plays a role and Belle denies it. Belle says it's only about Jan. Shawn gets mad and signs the papers.

Ciara spies Shawn and tells him about Rafe as godfather. He's hurt and starts rambling on about how he's not fit. He apologizes for his rant and tells her about Belle and Jan's request. Ciara absolutely refuses to let Jan babysit Bo. She thinks Jan is crazy like a fox and warns her brother not to let her wreck his marriage.

Belle and Shawn's: Ben pops in and Jan says Shawn isn't at home. Jan introduces herself and says she wants to babysit Bo, but Ben politely declines. Jan admits she's taking it personally and questions if they're afraid of her. Ben thinks her hostility is coming from fear of having a baby with corrupted genes. Jan asks Ben to talk to Marlena for her. Jan talks about her perfect family with Shawn, but Ben doesn't think it's real. Ben gives her Marlena's card and takes off.

Jan calls Marlena and asks her for a house call since she's under house arrest. Shawn comes in and Jan tells him what's happening. Marlena says she'll check her schedule, but points out the conflict of interest. When Marlena says he should go to marriage counseling, Shawn tells them about the separation.

DiMera: Nicole tells EJ she's engaged to Rafe and wants a copy of her divorce papers from Eric (she can't find them). EJ teases Nicole that she may have accepted Rafe before finding out about Eric, and she's not happy with his implication. Nicole asks who he's involved with and EJ brings up Belle...as friends. She encourages EJ to go for it, just as Belle walks in.

Belle gives EJ legal papers for him to file on her behalf. She explains what happened with Shawn and EJ offers his support. He asks her to stay for dinner, but she's not ready and decides to leave.

Horton Square: John explains to Brady why Eric was defrocked. Marlena pipes up that it was her fault. Eric explains there was no time and he had to act fast to save Marlena. He claims he wouldn't have done anything differently.

Marlena gets a call from Jan and takes off. John says he's going with her.

When alone, Brady admits he's happy that Eric will be sticking around. Enter Nicole. The brothers wish her well and she moves along. Brady wants the tea on Eric's real feelings. Eric denies any romantic feels, despite Brady pushing.

Back at the apartment: Marlena tells Jan that John will stay since it's not a therapy session. Jan promises to work as hard as Ben and asks to be her patient.

Programming note: DAYS is preempted Thursday and Friday this week for the French Open.

