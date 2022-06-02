Avery Pohl

On today's General Hospital recap: Britt wants Dante to arrest the parachuter, who turns out to be someone Dante knows. Britt continues to insist, so Dante places Cody under arrest, then he and Sam take Cody to Charlie's for drinks. Sam questions who Cody is and Dante explains they grew up together. Britt continues to stew at the pool.

Willow crows that they won and Nina can't bother their family again. Carly warns that Nina won't go away quietly. Willow continues her self righteous hypocrisy and turns into a mini-Carly right before our eyes. Carly puts the test results back in her purse.

Drew takes Michael aside to talk about ELQ and says Michael can't be distracted by his vendetta against Sonny. Michael tells Drew that Sonny testified on Nina's behalf. He says he sees Sonny for the criminal he is, but Drew says he doesn't want ELQ mixed in. Drew says a fight with Sonny will make things harder for the rest of the siblings. Michael says he's a businessman first and he'll outmaneuver Sonny without ELQ.

Sonny checks in with Phyllis, saying he hasn't heard from Nina since the hearing. Phyllis brings up Nixon Falls and asks if Sonny could go back, would he make a different choice? Sonny says he would do it all the same and be true to what he believes. Sonny believes it's wrong for Nina to be cut out of Wiley's life. Phyllis gets a call from Scotty telling her that Nina lost. Sonny heads out to look for Nina, telling Phyllis he needs to be with her. He heads to the cemetery to look for Nina at Nelle's grave, but doesn't find her.

Spencer tries the door, but it's locked. He knocks a few times, then gives up and walks away. Esme escapes half naked onto the parapet, while Nikolas opens the door to Ava. Nikolas claims he was napping and has no idea where Esme is. Ava hears a noise on the parapet and heads over to it, but Nikolas stops her, insisting it's just bats.

Ava apologizes for threatening to walk out on him. Nikolas thought things were over between them, but Ava tells him about the letter of recommendation. She says it reminded her of Nikolas' thoughtfulness and she's not quitting on their marriage. Nikolas says she won't regret it. After they leave, Esme comes out of hiding and declares that both Ava and Nikolas will regret it.

Cameron shows up at Wyndemere. Spencer tells him about his argument with Esme and how she seemed to have vanished. Cameron gets upset that Spencer let Esme get to him again and insists that Spencer expose her already. Cameron tells him to make it happen tonight.

Spencer finds Esme and she says there is something he needs to know.

Nikolas grabs a drink and tells Ava there is something she needs to know.

Josslyn brings Wiley to the courthouse for a celebration with Michael and Willow. Drew asks about the test results and Carly's pants light on fire as she lies that Nina isn't Willow's mother.



