Netflix

BABY, them cats over at Days of Our Lives are going all out with this one! Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta to the DEVINE is heading to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! The OG Dreamgirl (Devine originated the role of Lorrell in the Broadway production) has signed on to the Peacock hit digital series, but they are keeping hush about who she is playing. Deadline is reporting that joining Devine are Eileen Davidson, husband Vince Van Patten, former DAYS fan favorite Christopher Sean, Victoria Grace, Abigail Klein, Colton Little, and Tanner Stine.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Steve Burton Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

The second installment of the series features an "action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go Beyond Salem! as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.”

RELATED: SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem drops July 11 with DAYS favorites Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Mary Beth Evans, Steve Burton, Stephen Nichols, Lucas Adams, Camila Banus, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, and Remington Hoffman.