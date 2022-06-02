The Bold and The Beautiful Releases Album Containing Show Scores

CBS

Want The Bold and the Beautiful in your headphones? Then you're in luck. The CBS soap has released an album of original music, Soap Opera Digest reports. Music From The Series: Volume One is comprised of 35 songs originally composed and scored by Emmy winner John Nordstrom.

Nordstrom stated:

I am pleased to share some of our favorite music from B&B.

Showrunner Brad Bell shared:

This extraordinary album encompasses love, passion, heartache, suspense and joy. John’s enormous musical talent connects us beautifully to all of these emotions. We are pleased to offer it to our loyal viewers.

The tracklist is as follows:

Figure Eight Spencer Tension Ambient Love Theme Mulholland Drive Baby Beth & Hope Playing For Keeps Weight of the World Memories Hope Diamond Malibu Sunset Beach Run (feat. Claire Nordstrom) Endless Love Medley Storylines Carter & Quinn Affair Breaking Darkness Hope & Wyatt No More Taking a Breath Forrester Secrets Forever Gone They Took Beth Lost Love Family Bond Love Me Again Liam & Hope Forever Dark Obsession On the Beach Confession Brooke & Bill in Dubai Dubai Helicopter Fall Australia Wedding Forrester Intrigue Australian Shores Sheila Returns Ghosting (feat. Jason Pelsey) Steffy's Grief

Listen to Music From the Series: Volume One wherever you stream your music.