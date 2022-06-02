Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful Releases Album Containing Show Scores

Darin Brooks, Tanner Novlan, Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan, Delon de Metz, Lawrence St. Victor, Rena Sofer, Matthew Atkinson, Diamond White, Krista Allen, Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful

Want The Bold and the Beautiful in your headphones? Then you're in luck. The CBS soap has released an album of original music, Soap Opera Digest reports. Music From The Series: Volume One is comprised of 35 songs originally composed and scored by Emmy winner John Nordstrom.

Nordstrom stated:

I am pleased to share some of our favorite music from B&B.

Showrunner Brad Bell shared:

This extraordinary album encompasses love, passion, heartache, suspense and joy. John’s enormous musical talent connects us beautifully to all of these emotions. We are pleased to offer it to our loyal viewers.

The tracklist is as follows: 

  1. Figure Eight
  2. Spencer Tension
  3. Ambient Love Theme
  4. Mulholland Drive
  5. Baby Beth & Hope
  6. Playing For Keeps
  7. Weight of the World
  8. Memories
  9. Hope Diamond
  10. Malibu Sunset
  11. Beach Run (feat. Claire Nordstrom)
  12. Endless Love Medley
  13. Storylines
  14. Carter & Quinn Affair
  15. Breaking Darkness
  16. Hope & Wyatt No More
  17. Taking a Breath
  18. Forrester Secrets
  19. Forever Gone
  20. They Took Beth
  21. Lost Love
  22. Family Bond
  23. Love Me Again
  24. Liam & Hope Forever
  25. Dark Obsession
  26. On the Beach
  27. Confession
  28. Brooke & Bill in Dubai
  29. Dubai Helicopter Fall
  30. Australia Wedding
  31. Forrester Intrigue
  32. Australian Shores
  33. Sheila Returns
  34. Ghosting (feat. Jason Pelsey)
  35. Steffy's Grief

Listen to Music From the Series: Volume One wherever you stream your music.

