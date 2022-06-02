Skip to main content

WATCH: Michael Mealor on Y&R Co-Star Susan Walters: "We’re Two Peas in a Pod" (VIDEO)

Michael Mealor Susan Walters

On May 30, The Talk welcomed The Young and the Restless star Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) to the stage. Mealor discussed his return to Genoa City and his character's complicated family life.

Mealor said of working with Susan Walters, who plays Kyle's mom Diane:

It’s amazing. I mean, we’re two peas in a pod, you know? We’re like bandits getting away in the night, to the point where our first scenes together were super-emotional. We had never met before and we walk in on the day and we have to do these scenes where mother and son haven't seen each other in twenty years. And we just want to hug each other because it's so emotional but we're like, no, we can't. It wouldn't be right for the character.

Reflecting on Kyle becoming a dad, Mealor said:

There are the soap opera checklists that you want. You want to swindle someone out of their liver. You want the divorce. You want the illegitimate child. So, I got one.

He recalled Kyle fighting for custody of his son; moving to the present moment, Mealor said:

I’m papa bear Kyle now that I’ve been gone for so long, so I’m about to protect this kid with everything that I have, 'cause this is my kid.

Watch a snippet of the interview below.

