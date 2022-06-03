The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to work her seductive magic on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Li (Naomi Matsuda) continues to care for a recovering Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Ridge declares Brooke off limits.

Bill (Don Diamont) says, “Hold my beer!”

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) try to get through to Brooke.

Ridge decides to recommit himself to Brooke, but still harbors feelings for Taylor (Krista Allen).

Hope stumbles on a very interesting secret.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) continue in their playful, adulterous, fun.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) files a harassment claim against Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on Paris’ (Diamond White) behalf.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) asks Bridget (Ashley Jones) to help assuage her fears about Eric’s health.

Paris catches Grace giving Zende (Delon de Metz) false hope.

Eric makes an official decision about the state of his marriage and the status of his affair.

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) has very disturbing news for Taylor and Ridge.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets in her feelings during a confrontation with Li.

