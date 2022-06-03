Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Asks Bridget to Help Solve The Mystery of Eric’s Racing Heartbeat

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 6-10, 2022
Rena Sofer

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to work her seductive magic on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Li (Naomi Matsuda) continues to care for a recovering Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Ridge declares Brooke off limits.

Bill (Don Diamont) says, “Hold my beer!”

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) try to get through to Brooke.

Ridge decides to recommit himself to Brooke, but still harbors feelings for Taylor (Krista Allen).

Hope stumbles on a very interesting secret.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) continue in their playful, adulterous, fun.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) files a harassment claim against Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on Paris’ (Diamond White) behalf.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) asks Bridget (Ashley Jones) to help assuage her fears about Eric’s health.

Paris catches Grace giving Zende (Delon de Metz) false hope.

Eric makes an official decision about the state of his marriage and the status of his affair.

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) has very disturbing news for Taylor and Ridge.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gets in her feelings during a confrontation with Li. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

