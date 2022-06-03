Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Bryan Dattilo

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) have a showdown.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) leans on Will (Chandler Massey).

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) does not like what Marlena (Deidre Hall) has to tell her.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) get all Chad and Abigail.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) makes some big decisions.

EJ dreams about Belle (Martha Madison).

Abigail and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) get HOT.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) confronts and GOES IN on Gwen.

Will supports Allie (Lindsay Arnold) in her decision about her romantic future.

EJ pushes Johnny (Carson Boatman) to fight for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) basks in the afterglow of messing with Sonny.

Jan Spears begins therapy with Marlena, but it ends with a quickness.

Chad is stunned when Abigail discusses the focus of her next story for The Spectator.

Lucas falls off the wagon and is confronted by Kate (Lauren Koslow).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Belle get into it about EJ.

Chad and Thomas find Leo hiding in the DiMera mansion.

Clyde (James Read) tries to appeal to a vulnerable Lucas.

Abigail gets perilously close to the truth.

Allie and Johnny both tell Chanel how they really feel about her.

Lucas lets Roman (Josh Taylor) in on the truth.

Li (Remington Hoffman) has big news for Gabi (Camila Banus).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Jan Spears fear the worst about their baby.

Chad is mortified by what he discovers.

