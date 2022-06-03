ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is finding herself caught between two men: Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), whom she thinks has taken Esme's (Avery Pohl) side, and Rory (Michael Blake Kruse), a do-gooder cop. Ali sat down with Soap Opera Digest to chat about where Trina stands with both guys these days.

Sparks are flying between Trina and Rory as they keep bumping into one another around town. Ali reflected:

I think at this moment in her life, she is so tired of all the hustle and bustle of everything that is going on and she is ready to have some fun. I think she is seeing Rory as an opportunity for fun.

She added:

Michael is an amazing co-star. He’s very down-to-earth, very grounded, and he’s a very gentle person, which I really appreciate. We’ve gotten to speak about family and work life and our lives and I’ve gotten to know him a little bit more, and we can definitely relate on some things when it comes to our families and how we work. He’s a great person, super-nice and very genuine.

Of a potential love triangle, she said: