General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Genie Francis

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decides telling Carly (Laura Wright) about a big decision is a good idea.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) has a proposition for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Esme (Avery Pohl) discovers she actually has feelings for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) gets a not so welcomed package.

Ned (Wally Kurth) makes Michael (Chad Duell) an offer.

Carly and Sam (Kelly Monaco) check in.

Laura (Genie Francis) wonders about Ava’s (Maura West) motives.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) FINALLY tells his family the truth about his disappearance.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) wants to know what Carly is up to.

Brad (Parry Shen) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) put Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) feet to the fire.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tries to compromise.

Cameron (William Lipton) is lost without Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: A Drunken Nikolas Provides Esme an Opportunity For Seduction

Brando worries about Sasha’s health.

Sonny has strong words for Dex (Evan Hofer).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) gets a big update.

Ava goes IN on Spencer about Trina.

Selina (Lydia Look) and Sonny have words.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Laura double team Elizabeth at Shadybrook.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is irritated with Brad.

Portia (Brook Kerr) supports Epiphany’s studies for the MCAT.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) have an unexpected encounter with Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Spencer and Esme have a chat about Wyndemere.

Britt and Cody (Josh Kelly) get into it.

Finn and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) take Violet (Jophielle Love) camping.

Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) and Marshall get reacquainted.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!