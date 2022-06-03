WATCH: The View's Original Co-Hosts Reminisce For Talk Show's 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

This week on The View, the four original co-hosts sat down to reminisce about the program, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Joy Behar, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, and Debbie Matenopoulos discussed how the show evolved and their own relationships behind the scenes.

At first, Matenopoulos recalled:

Remember, no one would even come on our show, you guys. Remember, Lou Diamond Phillips came on our show 'cause we begged him, Tom Selleck 'cause we begged him. And Reej [Regis Philbin].

Jones shared that, during her run on the show, she was depressed over ongoing health struggles, but did not open up to her co-hosts about these issues. Eventually, Jones had gastric bypass surgery, but she did not publicly admit the truth about the procedure for a few years.

Behar said of the secrecy:

She was in tremendous denial and we had to pretend it was something other than it was. We didn't like that. We were told, 'Well you have to be an actress,' and it's like, 'We don't get paid to be an actress.' We were uncomfortable with that.

Jones reminisced:

That is a regret in my head, but it is my greatest achievement, that I am healthier now than I have ever been.

