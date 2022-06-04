Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Carson Boatman

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Johnny (Carson Boatman) is dying to know who Chanel (Raven Bowens) wants...him or Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Which way will Chanel lean?

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) get busy trying to make baby number three.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Sarah's Memories Lead Her Back to Xander

Speaking of babies, Jan (Heather Lindell) finds herself in the hospital again with potential problems and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is right by her side.

An angry Sonny (Zach Tinker) gets in Leo's (Greg Rikaart) face and threatens him in Horton Square, the most public place in Salem.

Speaking of public places, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) gets physical with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and punches his lights out.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!