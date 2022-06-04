Dr. Oz Wins Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary After Opponent Concedes

After he did not close the gap of nearly 1,000 votes between himself and opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, David McCormick has conceded in the Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary. Politico reports that Oz will now square off against Democrat John Fetterman in November as both vie for the U.S. Senate seat in question. The race between Oz and McCormick was previously deemed too close to call, triggering a recount.

McCormick said:

It’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory, and I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate. It is so important for Pennsylvanians, so important that we beat John Fetterman.

The former talk show host stated of his rival: