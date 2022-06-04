Skip to main content

First Impressions: Josh Kelly as Cody Bell on General Hospital

Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly

A man from Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) past appeared in Port Charles this week and he landed with a splash...right into the Metro Court pool. One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly debuted as a new character, Cody Bell, on General Hospital

Cody parachuted in and toppled Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) into the water, which didn't thrill her. Dante pretended to arrest his childhood friend and headed off to Charlie's with Sam (Kelly Monaco) in tow.

What are your first impressions of Kelly as Cody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jordan Ashford, General Hospital
General Hospital

First Impressions: Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMar 2, 2022Comment
Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

First Impressions: Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMar 25, 2022Comment
Drew Cain, General Hospital
General Hospital

First Impressions: Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on GH

By Mike JubinvilleAug 18, 2021Comment
GH amy
General Hospital

First Impressions: New Nurse Amy Debuts on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMay 6, 2016Comment