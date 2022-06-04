Josh Kelly

A man from Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) past appeared in Port Charles this week and he landed with a splash...right into the Metro Court pool. One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly debuted as a new character, Cody Bell, on General Hospital.

Cody parachuted in and toppled Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) into the water, which didn't thrill her. Dante pretended to arrest his childhood friend and headed off to Charlie's with Sam (Kelly Monaco) in tow.

