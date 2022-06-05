The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Rena Sofer, John McCook

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gets real with Quinn (Rena Sofer), who keeps reminding him that she's committed to her husband, Eric (John McCook). She just can't be responsible for hurting him again!

Meanwhile, at the pickle ball club, Eric is getting busy with his ex, Donna (Jennifer Gareis). Donna's afraid of losing her honey bear again and Eric is feeling guiltier about his betrayal as time marches on.

Quinn is grateful to Eric for keeping the faith, but Eric confesses to his mistress he's not as happy as Quinn thinks he is.

