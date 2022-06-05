Ratings, Rants, and Raves: The View Posts Weekly and Yearly Gains in Total Viewers

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of May 23-27, 2022. The weekly numbers were kind of meh across the board, but once again the year to year numbers are the saving grace for most shows. That being said, there were a few standout ratings highlights. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal both held steady in the key demo of Women 18-49, but dipped a bit in Women 25-54. Both CBS game shows also dropped minimally in total viewers. TPIR did manage to find a touch of ratings success by increasing from year to year by 40,000 total viewers.

On the talk show front, GMA3: What You Need to Know was the big winner this week, as it increased in the key demo of Women 18-49 and held steady amongst Women 25-54. In addition, the ABC talk show increased by 167,000 total viewers for the week and by 228,000 total viewers year to year. The View was also a total viewers winner, gaining 227,000 viewers for the week and 171,000 total viewers year to year. Finally, CBS’ The Talk gained a healthy 120,000 total viewers for the week and a smile-inducing 373,000 total viewers year to year.

On the daytime drama front, all shows dropped in total viewers for the week. The Young and the Restless dropped only 30,000 total viewers for the week, while also demonstrating a healthy increase of 260,000 total viewers year to year as Diane (Susan Walters) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) smacked the fool out of each other, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tried to advise Diane how to forge a new path in Genoa City. Y&R held steady amongst Women 18-49 and lost only a small amount of ground in Women 25-54. Despite having several clunker storylines (cough, Billy’s podcast, cough), it’s nice to see Y&R with some energy and some momentum - thank you, Susan Walters!

The Bold and the Beautiful also dropped 84,000 total viewers for the week, while also demonstrating a continued giggle-inducing increase of 357,000 total viewers year to year as Finn (Tanner Novlan) was discovered to be very much alive under Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) watchful eye, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) declares her plans for revenge on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). B&B also dropped slightly in all key demos, but remained tied with Y&R amongst Women 25-54. The last two weeks have seen B&B drop in the ratings, but the success of Sheila plugging Finn and Steffy continues to pay dividends.

General Hospital dropped a less than stellar 156,000 total viewers for the week, and a less horrifying 35,000 total viewers year to year as Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) was sent off to Shadybrook, and Scotty (Kin Shriner) destroyed Michael (Chad Duell) under oath at the visitation hearing. GH held steady across all key demos and managed to tie B&B amongst Women 18-49.

Days of Our Lives dropped the most of all daytime dramas this week by shedding 164,000 total viewers however, the NBC sudser held exactly steady amongst viewers year to year as Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) turned the tables on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Chad (Billy Flynn), and Paulina (Jackée Harry) worried about lying to protect Lani (Sal Stowers). DAYS held steady in all key demos, tying both GH and B&B amongst Women 18-49.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you watched on your favorite show? Sound off in the comments! Check back next weeks as we continue to update you on the viewership of the daytime dramas and all the daytime broadcast shows.