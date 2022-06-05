The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 6-10, 2022

Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) back and feeling fresh after her trip to a Switzerland spa. She did a lot of thinking about her future and the road leads back to her estranged husband, Ashland (Robert Newman).

Her family is appropriately aghast by her announcement, but Victor (Eric Braeden) flies off the handle from the big chair at Newman. Victoria bids him adieu, but he's not done with his daughter...or son-in-law.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!