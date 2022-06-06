Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Monday about the pair, who made history as the first Black duo to host an entertainment news show, with Turner becoming the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

The telecast will air live June 24 at 9 PM ET on CBS and stream via Paramount+.