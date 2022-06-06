Skip to main content

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Nischelle Turner Kevin Frazier

Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Monday about the pair, who made history as the first Black duo to host an entertainment news show, with Turner becoming the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

The telecast will air live June 24 at 9 PM ET on CBS and stream via Paramount+.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kevin Frazier, The Doctors
Talk Shows

WATCH: Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier to Undergo Colonoscopy on The Doctors

By Jillian BoweNov 19, 2020Comment
Amanda Seales, Steven Bergman Photography
Talk Shows

WATCH: Amanda Seales Rips Sharon Osbourne and Kevin Frazier's ET Interview

By Jillian BoweMar 17, 2021Comment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

NATAS to Hold 49th Annual Daytime Emmys on June 24

By Jillian BoweApr 26, 2022Comment
Daytime Emmys
Talk Shows

The Talk to Announce 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Thursday

By Jillian BoweMay 4, 2022Comment