General Hospital Promo: Unraveling Schemes

This week on General Hospital, the best-laid plans for some Port Charles citizens appear to be unraveling. 

At Wyndemere, Ava Maura West) grills Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) on what he's up to.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) questions Michael (Chad Duell) if his actions are worth humiliating Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Over at Sonny's restaurant, the mob kingpin tells Dex (Evan Hofer) if he messes with his kids, he will end him.

Watch the promo below!

