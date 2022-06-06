Chad Duell

On today's General Hospital recap: Laura checks in on Liz at Shadybrook. The two discuss how it will take a few days for the sleeping pills to get out of Liz's system and she may go through withdrawal. Finn stops by with flowers and Liz reminds him that she asked him not to visit. Liz says he's hurting her, but he just wants to make sure she's fine.

Liz explains the doctor has diagnosed her with dissociative fugue caused by the sleeping pills, though they still don't know why she did what she did. Liz says when she's with Finn she feels like everything is fine and if he keeps coming around she'll never face what's really wrong. Finn says he's not giving up on them and promises to be there when she's ready.

Finn talks to Laura about his concerns for Liz. Laura says she understands Liz's position, having been there herself. Finn wonders if the root of Liz's problem is something other than grief over losing Franco. Laura tells Finn to respect Liz's request for space.

Liz tells Laura she's worried she'll be arrested for torching Franco's studio, but Laura says there is no evidence and they're blaming the pills. Laura says the pills were in her system for almost a year and wonders what else is going on. Laura asks if something happened to her more recently that would have set this off. Liz decides she's done with the questions and leaves.

Terry checks in with Finn when he returns to the hospital, but he tells her Liz refused to talk to him. Terry's certain that once Liz deals with her grief, she'll find her way back to Finn. Finn thinks Liz is repressing something else. Terry thinks someone should reach out to Liz's parents. (Hey remember that story about Liz's dad that was started and stopped six months ago so that we can have all Carly all the time?)

Valentin stops by to talk to Ned about working together with ELQ before Drew and Michael push him out. Ned doesn't want to betray his family, but Valentin points out that Ned is the one in trouble. Ned wants the CEO position, but Valentin isn't giving it up.

Olivia's not thrilled to find them together and after Valentin leaves, Ned explains what Valentin wants. Olivia thinks Ned should go to Drew and Michael, and work something out. (Why is Leo's horse hanging out in someone's living room?)

Willow tells Carly how angry she is with Nina (girl, you won, get over it already). Carly tells Willow not to let Nina live in her mind. (But there's so much room up there.) Willow believes that Harmony got her from a woman on a commune who didn't care about her. Willow doesn't believe it would help her well being to go looking for her birth mother and Carly agrees it's the right decision.

Drew talks to Michael about the merger and Ned's concerns. Michael feels it would be a mistake to give Ned the CEO position. (You know, the position Ned's had for years. The one Michael gave back to him when he was dealing with the Wiley issue a year ago? Shut up Michael!)

Drew brings up Sonny, which is still a sore spot for Michael. He believes he's going to crush his father. Valentin joins them and gets a little cocky about ELQ. After he leaves, Michael worries what he has up his sleeve. Carly tells Drew to let her help them stop Valentin. (Well sure, because the hearing story is over so we can't have Carly sitting around for more than an episode without another story.)

Curtis, Marshall, and Stella are back home. Portia's happy to see them and offers Marshall a room to stay in. Curtis tells Portia he blames himself for what happened with his father. He says if he hadn't pushed, his father would have stayed and not gotten attacked in New York.

Stella apologizes to Portia for not telling the truth about Marshall, which Portia accepts. After she leaves, Stella asks Curtis about a marriage proposal. Curtis says they've only been together for a year, but Stella tells him not to waste time.

Terry's surprised to see that TJ's back at the hospital. He's ready to get back into the swing of things, but Terry tells him to start slowly and get his head back into it. Portia tells TJ that Marshall is settling in at the house. TJ hopes that whatever Marshall's explanation is something Curtis can understand.

Marshall tells Curtis it's time to give him the answers he's been looking for. (Are you sure? Because I'm certain that fans would love to wait another nine or ten months.) Marshall says after he served in the Vietnam War. When he came back, he was disillusioned and needed a purpose. He says he found it in protests, but he ended up having paranoid thoughts, like he was being watched.

Marshall says he had an episode. The police brought him to a facility on a 72-hour hold, which is when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. (Wow, what a shocking revelation that warranted six months of secrecy.)

(Wow, I'm quite salty today!!)

