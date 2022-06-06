Gilles Toucas/CBS

What's next for The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)? Kanan teased a "really big storyline" for the bad boy in a new interview with Michael Fairman TV.

Asked about his most recent return to B&B, Kanan said:

Oh, my God, it’s been fantastic. The Bold and the Beautiful consistently ranks as one of the best professional experiences that I have ever had. I love the people I work with. I love the creative freedom that I have on the show. I love what they write for me. It’s just great. Listen, I’ve done four Daytime shows, and by far and away, this has been the best experience. It’s a great role. I’m the only guy who has ever played Deacon, so I’m fiercely protective of the character. I know I’m coming into a really big storyline right now, which is very exciting. I can’t say anything about it yet, but I’m going to be working with a character who I haven’t worked with very much before, which is very exciting.

Will Deacon be closely involved in the storyline involving Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan)? The Emmy winner stated:

Well, I guess I already am to a certain extent. I like to think that in his infinite wisdom, Brad Bell (head writer and executive producer, B&B) knew that Kimberlin [Brown, Sheila] and I would find humor in an eccentric relationship; rather than just being two kinds of ‘baddies’. Deacon is not nearly as bad as Sheila, but rather than be two people with somewhat aligned wants and needs, I think hopefully Brad was like, 'I think they’re going to come up with something interesting,' and I think we did. The fight that Deacon had with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), that is not something that you see on Daytime all the time. That was really exciting and fun.

He added: