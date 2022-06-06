The Bold and The Beautiful's Sean Kanan: "I’m Coming Into a Really Big Storyline Right Now"
What's next for The Bold and the Beautiful's Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)? Kanan teased a "really big storyline" for the bad boy in a new interview with Michael Fairman TV.
Asked about his most recent return to B&B, Kanan said:
Oh, my God, it’s been fantastic. The Bold and the Beautiful consistently ranks as one of the best professional experiences that I have ever had. I love the people I work with. I love the creative freedom that I have on the show. I love what they write for me. It’s just great. Listen, I’ve done four Daytime shows, and by far and away, this has been the best experience. It’s a great role. I’m the only guy who has ever played Deacon, so I’m fiercely protective of the character. I know I’m coming into a really big storyline right now, which is very exciting. I can’t say anything about it yet, but I’m going to be working with a character who I haven’t worked with very much before, which is very exciting.
Will Deacon be closely involved in the storyline involving Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan)? The Emmy winner stated:
Well, I guess I already am to a certain extent. I like to think that in his infinite wisdom, Brad Bell (head writer and executive producer, B&B) knew that Kimberlin [Brown, Sheila] and I would find humor in an eccentric relationship; rather than just being two kinds of ‘baddies’. Deacon is not nearly as bad as Sheila, but rather than be two people with somewhat aligned wants and needs, I think hopefully Brad was like, 'I think they’re going to come up with something interesting,' and I think we did. The fight that Deacon had with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), that is not something that you see on Daytime all the time. That was really exciting and fun.
He added:
All I can say is that I’ve been told that I’ll have an exciting story coming up, and I’m looking forward to it. I always like when I get the ball, and you never know what another actor is going to bring out of you. Whenever I work with someone who I haven’t worked with, I hope that they are going to allow me to tap into a part of myself that maybe I haven’t demonstrated before. That’s what I look for, and that’s what keeps me enthused in this job. We do have to give the same information a lot in Daytime. That’s just the nature of the beast. The challenge is, 'How do I do this in a way that is not only interesting for the audience but allows me to stay engaged as an actor?' If you start getting apathetic as an actor, you start doing bad work, and I can’t do that.