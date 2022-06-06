Skip to main content

WATCH: Gayle King Announces Testing Positive For COVID (VIDEO)

Gayle King, CBS Mornings

CBS Mornings' Gayle King has tested positive for coronavirus. The journalist posted an Instagram video this morning in which she shared the news.

She stated:

Okay, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened. I just tested positive for...I got the 'rona.

King, who has received both vaccinations and is boosted, said she had already taken one test and will take another just to be sure. She added:

But in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home. 

Watch King share the news below.

